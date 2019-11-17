Governor Dunleavy Receives Department of Revenue Commissioner’s Resignation

- Home
(Anchorage, AK) – Today Governor Michael J. Dunleavy regrettably received a letter of resignation from the Department of Revenue Commissioner Bruce Tangeman.
“Bruce has dedicated a significant portion of his life to public service and I thank him for the outstanding work he has done within my administration. His leadership and oversight of the Department of Revenue enabled many lasting changes and efficiencies. His character and strong work ethic have been a valuable asset to our team,” said Governor Dunleavy. “I wish him all the best for his future endeavors.”
Commissioner Tangeman will oversee the rollout of the upcoming Fall Revenue Forecast and the FY2021 Budget, and continue in his role until a replacement is found to ensure a smooth transition.
The Governor announced his appointment of Commissioner Bruce Tangeman on November 29, 2018. Tangeman has an extensive background in state service. He formerly served as policy director for the Alaska Senate majority, vice president and chief financial officer of the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., and deputy commissioner in the Department of Revenue under the Parnell administration.
###
Written by: Jeff Turner | Office of the Governor on Nov 17, 2019.
