Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Proclamation

anuary 21, 2019 (Juneau, Alaska) – Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy today proclaimed January 21, 2019 as “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day” and issued the following remarks:
“Dr. King’s words and actions are not simply relics of an era past, but a call to vigilance, as pertinent today as they were during his lifetime, and it is incumbent upon us all to carry forward the principles of peace, equality, and service exemplified by Dr. King, by treating everyone with the same great measure of courtesy, dignity, and respect.”
“I hereby proclaim January 21, 2019 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Alaska, and call on all Alaskans to reflect on the words and service of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, to celebrate his life and influence on our nation, and consider their responsibility to bring peace, equality, and respect to their homes and communities.”
The Governor’s full proclamation can be found here: https://gov.alaska.gov/newsroom/2019/01/15/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day/
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Governor Dunleavy spoke at St. Paul’s Catholic Church during a community celebration organized by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.