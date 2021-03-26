Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Passing of Former Speaker of the House Gail Phillips







(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of former Alaska State Representative Ramona ‘Gail’ Phillips, who served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 1991 to 2001 and was Speaker of the House from 1995 to 1999.

“Gail Phillips made significant and lasting contributions to the state of Alaska through a life of public service. In 1973, Gail began nearly a decade of volunteer service with the Iditarod which led her to serve at the Homer City Council, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, and ultimately to the Alaska House of Representatives. Gail was one who was widely respected by her colleagues and constituents alike,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Rose and thank Gail for her commitment to Alaska over her multiple terms in office and offer our condolences to the Phillips family in their time of grieving.”

Governor Dunleavy will order the U.S. flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff in honor of Representative Phillips on a date to be determined following consultation with the Phillips family.

