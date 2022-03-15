Iditarod launches a crypto token, collectible non-fungible tokens for dog lovers





The IditaVerse provides immersion, value creation and engagement for Iditarod Nation

Anchorage, Alaska – The Iditarod is breaking trail with the launch of the IditaVerse, a platform for its first two digital initiatives: 1) IditaCoin (DGZ), a crypto token for dog lovers around the world; and 2) the inaugural launch of commemorative Iditarod non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Innovation is at the core of the Iditarod. Launching IditaCoin in celebration of the race’s 50th anniversary is the definition of the “can do” spirit that has made the Iditarod the world’s premier long-distance sled dog race. The organization responsible for implementing the race has brought together a world-class team of blockchain experts, architects, and best-in-class foundational technology for this project. IditaCoin will generate funding not only for staging the historic race, but for animal welfare grants and financial support for the rural communities that share the heritage and tradition of this great race.

“While many charitable organizations focus on campaigns asking for crypto donations, at the Iditarod, we have been creating a new way to use cryptocurrency as a self-sustaining resource,” said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach. “Our mission is to create the most exciting, useful canine coin in the market, and we want to launch this exciting new venture by offering it first to Alaskans and the Iditarod Nation.”

The IditaCoin pre-launch will be offered at approximately half the price of the expected public listing and is a rare opportunity to participate before a coin is publicly traded. All IditaCoin pre-sales will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Purchasers do not need to be a crypto trader or knowledgeable about crypto to participate. IditaCoin pre-sale lots can be purchased using credit card, bank transfer or USDC, a type of stablecoin.

The Iditarod’s second initiative, the Iditarod5000 NFT collection, allows purchasers to own a completely unique and collectible symbol of this historic and spirited event. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are rare digital objects created using blockchain technology to “mint” exclusive versions for purchase. There are few things as visually stunning as the vistas seen from the Iditarod trail and as heartwarming as the loving bond between a musher and their team, and the Iditarod wants to take its memorabilia to the next level with its own NFT collection. Each purchaser will be able to have their own unique vista of the race when they purchase an Iditarod5000 NFT.

Like IditaCoin, the revenue from the NFT collection will help sustain the infrastructure of the race, provide support to entities involved to ensure the race’s future, as well as fund dog welfare programs. The collection will be on sale beginning Tuesday, March 15, to coincide with the first-place finisher of the 50th Iditarod.

About IditaCoin

IditaCoin is built on Solana – a decentralized blockchain that provides scalable, accessible crypto apps – because of its low environmental impact, low transaction cost and its best-in-class security protocols. The IditaCoin will have a multi-phased rollout to bring utility and lasting value for those who participate. For more information, visit iditacoin.io.

About Iditarod5000

The Iditarod5000 NFT collection features 5,000 race dogs inspired by real Iditarod competitors set against dramatic Alaska backgrounds that one would see along the race route. Each of the collection’s NFTs are branded with the 50th anniversary logo of the Iditarod – making them a valuable, collectible piece for all who purchase them. This collection is a must-have for dog and art lovers who are inspired by the Iditarod. For more information, visit www.iditaverse.io.

About The Iditarod

The Iditarod Trail Committee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve the rich tradition of the Alaska sled dog and the Iditarod Trail. The organization is charged with coordinating the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, an annual long-distance sled dog race stretching from Anchorage to Nome for nearly a 1,000-mile journey through Alaska over the roughest, most breathtaking terrain in the world. For more information, visit www.iditarod.com.

