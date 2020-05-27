Governor Dunleavy Remembers Former Legislator Bob Lynn

May 26, 2020 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of former Alaska State Representative Bob Lynn:
“Bob Lynn embodied the Alaskan spirit, representing his district in South Anchorage for fourteen years with pride. A Vietnam veteran, Bob served his country and his state with dedication, and continued to advocate for Alaskan veterans as he served from the Legislature. There is no question that Bob lived a full life and left a lasting impact on all who knew him. Rose and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Lynn family for their loss,” said Governor Dunleavy.
Governor Mike Dunleavy has ordered that all Alaska state flags fly at half-staff starting at sunrise on Wednesday, May 27th through sunset on Thursday, May 28th 2020 in honor of Representative Lynn.
###