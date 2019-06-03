Governor Dunleavy Responds to Senate Bill to Cut PFD

- Home
Monday, June 3, 2019 (Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy today issued a statement in response to SB 1002, a bill put forth by the Senate to disregard the statutory formula of the Permanent Fund Dividend and arbitrarily provide for a $1,600 dividend.
“This bill kills the Permanent Fund Dividend as we know it. The PFD is your share of Alaska’s mineral wealth, and there should be no change to the dividend without a vote of the people,” said Governor Dunleavy. “That’s what I promised on the campaign and that’s the promise I intend to keep. I cannot and will not support this legislation.”
SB 1002 severs the dividend from the Earnings Reserve Account and market activities, and further dismisses the statutory formula of the dividend that has been in place for nearly 40 years. As proposed, the legislation ignores longstanding laws and overwhelming public support for a full PFD. Alaskans have been diligent in providing testimony and urging the legislature to stop using the Permanent Fund as a political piggy bank to support a larger government.
“Let me be clear, this is a non-starter. If passed, I will veto SB 1002. I encourage an amendment that would restore a full PFD to the people. Follow the law— that’s what Alaskans have demanded and deserve,” said Governor Dunleavy.
