Governor Dunleavy Signs Four Bills in Fairbanks





Fairbanks, AK) – Thursday in Fairbanks Governor Mike Dunleavy signed four pieces of legislation that benefit Alaskan trappers, disabled hunters, university students, and the economic development of Nenana.

HB 272 authorizes the Alaska Board of Game to establish big game hunts for people with physical disabilities, similar to youth-only hunts enacted by the Legislature in 2001. To be eligible, participants must have a physical disability of at least 70 percent and must be accompanied by a licensed hunter capable of retrieving the game animal. The legislation will enable hunters with physical disabilities to meaningfully participate in a hunt.

“Hunting is a way of life in Alaska, and creating designated hunts for people with a physical disability will provide disabled hunters a better opportunity for a successful harvest,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy.

HB 125 revises Alaska statutes pertaining to permits for building and using trapping cabins on state land. The bill reduces the fee for a new permit application to $100 and reduces the annual use fee to $25, and prohibits the Alaska Department of Natural Resources from charging additional land use fees in the future. The bill also provides conditions for renewing a permit for successive 10-year periods.

“It was an honor and a privilege to have collaborated with the Governor’s team and the Department of Natural Resources staff in reviewing and advancing this important legislation. This update modernizes the regulations and streamlines the permitting process for remote trapping activities in Alaska, which better meets the needs of families who depend on these activities,” said House Resources Chair Rep. Tom McKay.

HB 395 authorizes the Alaska Railroad to sell select parcels of land to the City of Nenana. The land specified contains infrastructure central to the economic development of Nenana. The land still requires surveying and appraisal as well as approval to sell from the ARRC Board of Directors.

“With the passage of House Bill 395, the transfer of land from the Alaska Railroad Corporation to the City of Nenana is now set in motion, recognizing the city’s $29 million investment in infrastructure over four decades. The land’s strategic location near major transportation routes positions it as a key asset for future economic development,” said House Transportation Chair Rep. Kevin McCabe. “I am proud to have carried this bill, which empowers the city to fully leverage these assets, driving growth and prosperity for its residents”

SB 13 ensures that textbook costs are presented to University of Alaska students so that they can make informed decisions about costs when registering for courses. The legislation also requires the University to allow students to search and filter course offerings with only zero-cost or low-cost materials.

“The Textbook Cost Transparency Act ensures students receive essential textbook and course material information during class registrations, helping them make informed, cost-effective decision. I thank the Governor and both education committees for their support,” said Sen. Robert Myers.



