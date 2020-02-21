Governor Dunleavy Signs HJR 9

- Home
New Elizabeth Peratrovich $1 coins requested to be circulated through Alaska
February 20, 2020 (Juneau, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy today signed House Joint Resolution 9 urging the US Mint to produce at least 5 million Elizabeth Peratrovich $1 coins for delivery to the Seattle branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco for distribution throughout the State of Alaska.
“Elizabeth Peratrovich was a pivotal civil rights leader in Alaska and our nation. Her fearless leadership garnered the support necessary for the passage of Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Act in 1945, nearly two decades before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was enacted on the federal level,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I am proud to support this resolution and thank Representative DeLena Johnson for her efforts in bringing it forward.”