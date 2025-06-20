Governor Dunleavy Signs State Disaster Declaration for Dalton Highway Flood Damage









Emergency repairs complete, highway reopened and work continues.

(Fairbanks, Alaska) — Governor Michael Dunleavy signed a State Disaster Declaration in response to flooding that caused extensive damage along the Dalton Highway corridor between Mileposts (MP) 315 and 404 this week. The declaration activates emergency response authorities and unlocks critical resources to expedite permanent repairs on Alaska’s vital supply route to the North Slope.

Rapid spring melt along the Sagavanirktok River drainage area flooded the Dalton in multiple areas. The flooding damaged and severed the highway on Saturday, June 14. The closure stranded freight carriers, disrupted deliveries of fuel and industrial equipment, and posed major risks to petroleum operations and public safety. Nearly 50% of the Alaska State budget depends on oil and gas production, much of which is extracted from North Slope fields.

Key Impacts Along the Corridor:

A major breach at MP 315, where floodwaters created a 90-foot-long, 30-foot-deep gap in the roadbed;

Erosion and damage to the roadbed at MP 335, causing a void under the pavement

Overtopping and erosion at MP 345.5, damaging a culvert and embankment

Erosion and damage at MP 345.9, MP 347.1 MP 350.6, MP 386.2, and MP 403–404;

Compromised embankments, culverts, and erosion control structures across multiple locations.

DOT&PF crews and contractors are continuing to work around the clock to restore this 88 mile section, but the extent of the damage exceeds the department’s capacity for routine emergency maintenance.

With the Governor’s declaration in place, the State can:

Suspend regulatory requirements to fast-track environmental permitting and emergency in-water construction

Activate Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) waivers to facilitate delivery of essential materials, including fuel, culverts, and rock

Qualify for Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief (FHWA ER) funding, which may reimburse up to 100% of emergency opening costs and 90% of permanent repair work

Evaluate the area for longer term mitigation efforts to resist future flooding events

“The Dalton Highway is an economic lifeline for Alaska — it keeps the North Slope energy sector supplied, supporting oil production that provides nearly half of the state’s unrestricted revenue. The Governor’s swift action ensures we have the tools and flexibility to respond quickly, protect this vital corridor, and restore reliable access for industry.”

The State of Alaska will continue coordinating closely with federal agencies, emergency managers, and stakeholders. Real-time updates and travel advisories for the Dalton Highway are available at 511.alaska.gov.

# # #



