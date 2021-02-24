Governor Dunleavy Tests Positive for COVID-19







February 24, 2021 (Juneau) – This morning, February 24, Governor Mike Dunleavy tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently at home with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

On Sunday morning (February 22), the Governor had been identified as a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He was feeling well and tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday morning but immediately quarantined to reduce his possible exposure to others. He had been feeling well until Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, he tested again, and this time tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Because the Governor has been in quarantine during his infectious period, there are no known close contacts at this time. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink and the Governor’s attending physician are monitoring him and will provide the public with updates as needed.

