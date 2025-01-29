Governor Dunleavy to Feature Two Alaskans in Tonight’s State of the State Address





January 28, 2025 (Juneau, AK) – Tonight Governor Mike Dunleavy will deliver his seventh State of the State address, at 7:00 p.m. from the Alaska Capitol Building. The tradition of highlighting Alaskans in the speech who have contributed to the wellbeing and advancement of our state continues this year.

Alaska State Trooper Sergeant Jared Noll is the supervisor for the Mat-Su Narcotics Enforcement Team, one of six regional Trooper-led drug taskforces in Alaska, and has served the state as an Alaska State Trooper since 2011. He has previously worked as a patrol Trooper responding to misdemeanor and felony calls for service and as a drug investigator prior to being promoted to his assignment. Through the efforts of Sergeant Noll and his regional task force millions of potentially fatal doses of fentanyl have been seized along with 175 pounds of illegal drugs. Sergeant Noll was awarded the DPS Purple Heart in 2015 and a commendation for meritorious service in 2017.

Alev Kelter earned a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games as a member of the women’s rugby team and is considered one of the top rugby players in the world. She grew up in Anchorage and is a graduate of Chugiak High School. Before picking up rugby at the age of 22, she played NCAA Division One ice hockey and soccer at UW Madison.



