Governor Dunleavy Welcomes Jerry Moses as Alaska’s Washington DC Office Director





Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced Jerry Moses has joined the Dunleavy administration as director of the State of Alaska’s Washington DC Office.

As the DC Office Director, Moses will work with federal agencies and Congress to ensure Alaska’s interests are represented.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Jerry Moses to this administration. I know that Jerry’s knowledge and experience will prove to be an invaluable asset for Alaska in our nation’s capital,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy.

Moses brings 15 years of experience working in DC to the position. Prior to joining the Dunleavy administration, Moses served as the Vice President of Intergovernmental Affairs for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. He also previously worked as Senior Counsel to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

Moses was born at Mt. Edgecumbe and was raised in Fairbanks. He is a graduate of the University of Alaska Fairbanks and also earned a law degree from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and a Master of Public Health degree from the Harvard University TH Chang School of Public Health.

Moses started in the position this week.



