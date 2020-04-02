Governor Extends COVID-19 Health Mandate 002, 003

April 1, 2020 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today issued an extension to the State of Alaska’s COVID-19 Health Mandate 002 on State Libraries, Archives, Museums and Residential Schools and COVID-19 Health Mandate 003 on Statewide Closure Restaurants, Bars, Entertainment.
Mandate 002 and Mandate 003 are in effect until rescinded.
The Governor’s COVID-19 Health Mandates can be found here.
For the latest information on Alaska’s response to COVID-19, please visit http://coronavirus.alaska.gov.
