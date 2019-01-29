Governor Michael J. Dunleavy Extends State’s Earthquake Recovery Application Period by 30 Days

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska – Governor Michael J. Dunleavy has extended the application period for the State of Alaska’s Individual Assistance Program for 30 days. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS&EM) is now accepting applications for the State Individual Family Grant and Temporary Housing programs until Feb. 28, 2019. The State Individual Assistance program is designed to provide assistance to individuals and families who suffered damages or losses to personal or real property during the 2018 Cook Inlet Earthquake.
The State Individual Assistance program is available to residents in the Municipality of Anchorage, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and Kenai Peninsula Borough. Individual residents or households who sustained any damages to their primary residence, personal property, or transportation during the earthquake, or aftershocks, should apply. Those who miss the Feb. 28 deadline will not be able to apply for State Individual Assistance.
“We encourage everyone with damages from the Cook Inlet Earthquake to apply for State Individual Assistance. If damages are discovered at a later date, or damages from the earthquake are compounded by ground thaw in the spring, an application may be amended,” said Mike Sutton, director of the DHS&EM.
To apply for State Individual Assistance, call DHS&EM at 1-855-445-7131, or go to Ready.Alaska.Gov. Applicants will be asked to provide a description of damages, photographs or videos, ownership documents for transportation and real property, and insurance information. Applicants needing an interpreter, or with hearing disabilities, should have a representative call the 1-855 number so arrangements may be made to assist them with their applications.
Governor Dunleavy requested activation of federal disaster recovery programs on Jan. 3. The president may activate Federal Individual and Public Assistance programs, and/or Small Business Administration disaster recovery loans. Alaskans who have applied for State Individual Assistance will be required to apply for federal disaster recovery programs if or when they become available. Federal programs have separate application processes and may require documentation not requested during the State Individual Assistance application.