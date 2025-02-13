Governor Mike Dunleavy Announces Bestselling Author Alex Epstein as a Keynote Speaker at 2025 Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference

(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy is pleased to announce bestselling author Alex Epstein as a keynote speaker at the 2025 Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference.

Alex Epstein

Alex Epstein is a philosopher and energy expert who argues that “human flourishing” should be the guiding principle of energy and environmental progress. He is the author of the new bestselling book, Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas—Not Less. He is also the creator of EnergyTalkingPoints.com—a source of powerful, well-referenced talking points on energy, environmental, and climate issues.

“Alex Epstein has been a champion of energy from the fossil fuel perspective, and we are excited that he will be speaking at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference. With the world facing energy shortages, discussions are shifting from merely ‘energy transition’ to ‘energy addition’, and Mr. Epstein’s perspective will no doubt move the conversation forward,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy.

Widely recognized as a master of persuasion and debate on energy issues, Epstein has spoken at dozens of Fortune 500 companies and dozens of prominent universities, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and Duke (his alma mater). Epstein’s keynote will be on the conference’s third day, June 5, 2025.
 

About the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference

Launched in 2022 by Governor Mike Dunleavy, the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference has become a must-attend event for energy leaders, investors, and policymakers worldwide. It’s where big ideas meet real-world solutions.

The ASEC stage has welcomed industry titans and global policymakers:

  • Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta
  • Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan
  • Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State
  • Dan Yergin, Pulitzer Prize-winning author & energy strategist
  • Martina Strong, U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates
  • Top executives, investors, and visionaries shaping the energy transition

The 2025 Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference will be held June 3-5, 2025 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage.

Registration is now open at AlaskaSustainableEnergy.com.

Exhibition booth and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

