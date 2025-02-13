Governor Mike Dunleavy Announces Bestselling Author Alex Epstein as a Keynote Speaker at 2025 Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference

(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy is pleased to announce bestselling author Alex Epstein as a keynote speaker at the 2025 Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference.

Alex Epstein is a philosopher and energy expert who argues that “human flourishing” should be the guiding principle of energy and environmental progress. He is the author of the new bestselling book, Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas—Not Less. He is also the creator of EnergyTalkingPoints.com—a source of powerful, well-referenced talking points on energy, environmental, and climate issues.

“Alex Epstein has been a champion of energy from the fossil fuel perspective, and we are excited that he will be speaking at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference. With the world facing energy shortages, discussions are shifting from merely ‘energy transition’ to ‘energy addition’, and Mr. Epstein’s perspective will no doubt move the conversation forward,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy.

Widely recognized as a master of persuasion and debate on energy issues, Epstein has spoken at dozens of Fortune 500 companies and dozens of prominent universities, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and Duke (his alma mater). Epstein’s keynote will be on the conference’s third day, June 5, 2025.