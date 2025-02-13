Governor Mike Dunleavy Announces Bestselling Author Alex Epstein as a Keynote Speaker at 2025 Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference
By Jeff Turner | Office of the Governor
(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy is pleased to announce bestselling author Alex Epstein as a keynote speaker at the 2025 Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference.
Alex Epstein is a philosopher and energy expert who argues that “human flourishing” should be the guiding principle of energy and environmental progress. He is the author of the new bestselling book, Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas—Not Less. He is also the creator of EnergyTalkingPoints.com—a source of powerful, well-referenced talking points on energy, environmental, and climate issues.
“Alex Epstein has been a champion of energy from the fossil fuel perspective, and we are excited that he will be speaking at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference. With the world facing energy shortages, discussions are shifting from merely ‘energy transition’ to ‘energy addition’, and Mr. Epstein’s perspective will no doubt move the conversation forward,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy.
Widely recognized as a master of persuasion and debate on energy issues, Epstein has spoken at dozens of Fortune 500 companies and dozens of prominent universities, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and Duke (his alma mater). Epstein’s keynote will be on the conference’s third day, June 5, 2025.
About the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference
Launched in 2022 by Governor Mike Dunleavy, the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference has become a must-attend event for energy leaders, investors, and policymakers worldwide. It’s where big ideas meet real-world solutions.
The ASEC stage has welcomed industry titans and global policymakers:
Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta
Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan
Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State
Dan Yergin, Pulitzer Prize-winning author & energy strategist
Martina Strong, U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates
Top executives, investors, and visionaries shaping the energy transition
The 2025 Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference will be held June 3-5, 2025 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage.