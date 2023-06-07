This Day in Alaskan History-June 7th, 1942





On June 7th, 1942, exactly six months after Japan’s infamous attack on Pearl Harbor that resulted in its war with the U.S., The Japanese struck again in American Territory. They landed and captured Attu Island on the Aleutian Chain. They had taken Kiska the day before.

Unopposed, 1,140 stormed the shores of the island and rounded up 45 Unangax and the 62-year-old teacher, Etta Jones, and her husband Charles. Her husband was a HAM operator and operated the weather station. As Japanese soldiers, firing their weapons assaulted the small cabin, Charles continued to alert Dutch Harbor of the invasion, only giving up as soldiers were gaining entry. He destroyed his radio rather than allow the invaders to have it.

He was allowed to stay in the cabin, but only for a short while. Soldiers came the next day and took him away. He was not seen by Etta again. The Japanese took his life after he refused to repair the HAM radio he had destroyed.

During the invasion, three Unangax were shot and killed. The 42 who survived, and the teacher were taken to Otahu in Japan, then later to Yokohama. 16 more Unangax would die during their internment.



