Governor Mike Dunleavy issues disaster declaration for 2022 Matanuska-Susitna Flooding





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – On August 30, 2022 Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the 2022 Matanuska-Susitna Borough Flood. The disaster declaration activates the State of Alaska Public Assistance program.

On August 9, 2022 flooding was reported within the Matanuska-Susitna (Mat-Su) Borough and the City of Houston. At least 10 roads, 20 homes were impacted, with 40 more homes cut off by flood waters. The City of Houston declared a local disaster emergency and requested the state assistance.

The Public Assistance disaster recovery program is designed to help local governments, jurisdictions, certain non-profits, and other government entities repair critical infrastructure damaged by the disaster event, and reimburse eligible emergency response costs.

“While I am grateful for all of our emergency response partner agencies, the Mat-Su Borough, Alaska State Troopers (AST), and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT/PF) really came through during the recent flooding,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “It is essential that we restore damage critical infrastructure so Alaskans have the ability to return to their homes and continue their lives.”

The State of Alaska Emergency Operation Center coordinated response and recovery efforts with the Mat-Su Borough Emergency Management, City of Houston, State of Alaska DOT/PF and AST, American Red Cross of Alaska, and other agencies to address the needs of those affected by the flooding.

