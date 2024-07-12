﻿ Governor Mike Dunleavy Signs Landmark Omnibus Bill to Combat Crime and Protect Crime Victims





(ANCHORAGE, AK) — Thursday Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed House Bill 66, a comprehensive omnibus crime bill. This landmark legislation enhances public safety and provides robust support for victims and law enforcement throughout Alaska.

“Improving public safety for Alaskans has been a top priority since I took office,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “HB 66 is crucial in the continuing efforts to make Alaska the best place to raise a family. By closing loopholes, narrowing in on the fentanyl crisis, and making the road to justice easier for those who are victims of sex crimes — this legislation marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to public safety. The hard work and dedication of our legislators have culminated in a bill that underscores our unwavering resolve to protect all Alaskans.”

“House Bill 66 will give law enforcement officers across the state more tools to address some of the largest public safety problems that we are facing, including fentanyl, child sexual abuse material, and much more,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “Your Alaska State Troopers will continue to work tirelessly with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to hold anyone that victimizes Alaskans accountable so that Alaska can be the safest state in the nation to live, work, visit, and raise a family.”

“I am proud of the criminal legislation being signed into law. This legislation will better protect victims of crime, help prevent dangerous people from escaping consequences, increase penalties for drug traffickers, and bolster Alaska’s sex offender registry to better protect our communities and families,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.

“The signing of House Bill 66 is a crucial step in enhancing public safety and supporting victims of crime in Alaska. By increasing the sentencing range for drug dealers responsible for fatal overdoses, we are holding them accountable for the lives lost to their deadly products,” said Representative Craig Johnson. “This law addresses the gaps in our system and provides necessary tools to protect our citizens from the scourge of fentanyl and methamphetamines. Our commitment to justice and public safety is stronger than ever.”

HB 66 encompasses a range of measures aimed at reducing crime, ensuring justice, and reinforcing the support system for victims. Key provisions of the bill include:

Requiring individuals convicted of sex crimes outside Alaska to register as sex offenders if they live in Alaska.

Treating the sale or manufacture of certain drugs that cause death as second-degree murder.

Making it a crime to assault someone in the presence of a child.

Defining the act of forcing someone into adult entertainment or labor as human trafficking.Replacing the term ‘child pornography’ with ‘child sexual abuse material’.

Elevating paying for sex with trafficking victims to a sexual felony.

Making it a crime to stop someone from reporting domestic violence.

Changing the Grand Jury process to allow key witnesses to summarize their testimony, reducing trauma for victims.

The bill garnered widespread support from victim advocacy groups and law enforcement agencies because of its focus on creating a safer and more just society.

Governor Dunleavy’s administration remains steadfast in its mission to reduce crime and support victims. The signing of HB 66 demonstrates Alaska’s proactive approach to addressing the complexities of crime and ensuring that justice and support are accessible to all.



