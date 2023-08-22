Governor Mike Dunleavy Welcomes Dr. Ben Carson to Alaska

(Wasilla, AK) – Monday Governor Mike Dunleavy welcomed Dr. Ben Carson to Alaska. The Governor and Dr. Carson visited Iditarod Elementary School in Wasilla where the school held an assembly to hear from Dr. Carson about the American Cornerstone Institute’s Little Patriot’s curriculum.

Dr. Carson is the Founder and Chairman of American Cornerstone Institute and a globally renown neurosurgeon. After retiring as a surgeon, Dr. Carson was a candidate for President of the United States and later served as the 17th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“It was an honor to visit with Dr. Carson. His life is a testament to the American dream. I know that all the students who were able to meet with him are inspired by his story,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Dr. Carson’s story is an inspiration for all of us!”

“I want to thank Governor Dunleavy for welcoming me to the beautiful state of Alaska,” said Dr. Ben Carson, Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute. “This state has always been seen as a symbol of freedom and opportunity throughout our great nation and the Governor’s focus on thoroughly educating its youth will ensure it remains that way for generations to come.”