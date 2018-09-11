Governor Walker Orders Flags Lowered for Patriot Day

Alaska Native News Sep 11, 2018.

Alaska Governor Bill Walker, on Monday, ordered flags in Alaska to be flown at half-mast in honor of the 2,996 victims who lost their lives in the September 11th, 2001 attack.

“The tragic events of September 11, 2001 are seared into our collective memory,” Governor Walker said. “I hope Alaskans will join me tomorrow in observing a moment of silence to reflect on the souls taken from us that day, and the first responders who put themselves in danger to run to the aid of others. September 11 is a time for us to renew our commitment to our American values of freedom, service, and courage.”

Governor Walker will also sign Senate Bill 152, a bill to establish September 11th as Patriot Day, at 4 pm today at the Anchorage Fire Department at 100 East Fourth Avenue. Thhe bill was introduced by Senator Kevin Meyer and passed earlier this year.

Alaska’s senior Senator, Lisa Murkowski also shared her thoughts today, saying,

“Across our nation, we pause on this day to remember the tragedies of September 11, 2001 — the anniversary of the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the heroic story of Flight 93. That day we saw a total of 2,996 people dead, including firefighters, paramedics, and police officers trying to help. 9/11 will forever be one of the most tragic days in our nation’s history. “Yet from that tragedy, emerged a renewed sense of unity, patriotism, and reminder that we are all Americans together. “On this day, officially known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, we honor those we lost and the heroic acts of so many. We remember the courage, heroism, and bravery shown by everyday Americans and first responders. And we promote community service as a tribute to the 9/11 victims and also the survivors. “So let us continue to honor and thank all of those who sacrificed so much — the victims and heroes of 9/11 — by coming together as neighbors, as volunteers, to embody that “spirit of service” and community on this national day of unity. Let us not just remember that sense of unity our nation had after 9/11, let us live it.”

Per presidential proclamation and gubernatorial order, all United States and Alaska flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.