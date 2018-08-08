Governor Walker Signs Legislation to Support Rural Communities

- Home
Nondalton – Tuesday, in the community of Nondalton, near Lake Clark, Governor Bill Walker signed House Bill 267, which gives municipalities that levy taxes on guided hunting and sport fishing access to records that businesses submit to state agencies. HB 267 will allow local governments to confirm that hunting and fishing activities subject to taxes within their jurisdictions are being accurately reported.
“Big cuts to state government in recent years mean local governments shoulder more costs and responsibilities,” said HB 267 sponsor Representative Bryce Edgmon (D-Dillingham). “Now more than ever, Alaska’s cities and boroughs should be given every resource to ensure they are receiving the revenues due to them according to their municipal policies.”
Nondalton is within the Lake and Peninsula Borough, whose ordinances include modest taxes for guiding businesses utilizing local fish and game resources. All Lake and Peninsula Borough communities benefit from these revenues.
Information released to municipalities under HB 267 will remain strictly confidential, with serious criminal consequences for any unauthorized disclosure.
House Bill 267 passed the Alaska House of Representatives by a vote of 27-12. The Alaska State Senate passed the bill by a vote of 17-3. Alaska Governor Bill Walker signed HB 267 during a ceremony Tuesday in Nondalton.