Great Alaska Shakeout chance for all Alaskans to practice Drop, Cover, Hold On





October 21, at 10:21am Alaskans can practice earthquake safety

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Shakeout is an international Drop, Cover, Hold On drill that is conducted every year to help people in earthquake vulnerable areas practice the proper earthquake safety action. This year the Great Alaska Shakeout will be held on October 21, at 10:21 a.m.

On July 28, 2021, a magnitude 8.2 earthquake brought violent shaking to Southwestern Alaska. This earthquake was the strongest earthquake in the U.S. in the last 50 years. In addition, Alaska has more earthquakes then the rest of the United States combined, and has been hit by the second largest earthquake ever recorded. The frequency, intensity, and recent history of earthquakes in Alaska makes it essential all Alaskans know what to do when the ground starts shaking.

As an earthquake safety action Drop, Cover, Hold On is backed by scientific research. In the U.S. the most common earthquake injury occurs when people are hit by falling objects, the second most common injury occurs when people are thrown to the ground.

During small and large earthquakes people should drop to the ground, find cover like a sturdy table, and hold on, while covering the back of their head and neck. Occasionally, people’s natural reaction is to run out of a building during an earthquake. This could expose them to falling objects, cause them to be thrown to the ground, create a dangerous evacuation situation, and potentially place them in a more dangerous outdoor situation. It is uncommon for buildings in the U.S. to collapse during earthquakes, so there is no reason to evacuate during an earthquake while the ground is still moving.

To register for the Great Alaska Shakeout go to Shakeout.org/Alaska. Registration is free and easy, and the website provides many planning and advertising tools to make organizing a Drop, Cover, Hold On drill in your school, workplace, or organization simple.

