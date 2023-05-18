Guided by Early Leaders, AFN Board Calls for Unity to Protect ‘Our Ways of Life’





Anchorage, AK—On May 15, the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN), the state’s largest Native organization, held its quarterly meeting. Included on the agenda was the selection of the 2023 Annual Convention theme and keynote speakers, as well as a discussion about the three regional for-profit Native corporations and two regional not-for-profit tribal organizations that recently withdrew from AFN.

This year’s Annual AFN Convention, which will be held October 19-21, 2023, at the Dena’ina Civic & Convention Center, in Anchorage, Alaska, will feature Sophie Minich, President/Chief Executive Officer of Cook Inlet Region, Inc., and 2023 Iditarod Champion Ryan Redington, as the keynote speakers. The theme will be Our Ways of Life.

“The foundation of AFN is our people,” said AFN President Julie Kitka. “We know Sophie and Ryan will do an incredible job of integrating our ways of life into their remarks and showcasing our people.”

As for the five regional corporations and regional non-profits who have resigned their membership, early AFN leaders – including Emil Notti, Willie Hensley, Roy Huhndorf, and Ken Johns – reflected on the individual sacrifices that the previous generation made, such as mortgaging their homes to attend organizational meetings. “Our ancestors understood the need for a united front. AFN is a gift from your ancestors,” said AFN’s first President Emil Notti, “keep it strong.”

AFN will continue to advance and enhance the political, cultural, social, and economic voice of Alaska Natives. The Board of Directors remains hopeful for full membership again in the future.

###



