Gulkana Woman Arrested for Assault after Stabbing Family Member New Years Day





Glennallen-based Alaska State Troopers and VPSOs responded to the Crossroadds Medical Center in Glennallen at 12:47 pm on New Years Day after receiving a report informing them that a stabbing victim was being transported with a knife wound to the chest.

Upon arrival, an investigation was initiated revealing that 38-year-old Amber Alexander pf Gulkana had used a knife to stab a family member during a dispute.

Alexander was located and taken into custody. She was remanded to the Glennallen Jail on charges of Assault II-DV to await arraignment.



