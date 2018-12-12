Gustavus Man Arrested on Multiple Sexual Abuse of a Minor Charges at Juneau Airport

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Alaska State Troopers met a Gustavus man at the Juneau Airport on Tuesday and took him into custody following a Juneau Grand Jury indictment, troopers reported on the trooper dispatch.
Troopers responded to the Juneau Airport at 11:45 am and arrested John M. Scott, age 58, of Gustavus on a multiple-count arrest warrant. Scott had been indicted on 18 counts of Sexual Assault I, Sexual Assault II, Sexual Abuse of a Minor II, Sexual Assault of a Minor III, Sexual Assault of a Minor IV, and Harassment I by a grand jury on Friday, December 6th.
Following his arrest, Scott was transported to the Lemon Creek Correctional Facility and remanded there on the charges with his bail set at $25,000.