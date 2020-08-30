Halfway Stats for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

(ANCHORAGE) – The Alaska State Troopers have been working hard to keep impaired drivers off Alaska’s roadways during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign. This year the high visibility enforcement effort runs from Aug. 14 through Sept. 8 and is designed to discourage impaired drivers from hitting the highways. Troopers implore motorists to always keep safety in mind. If you have consumed anything that could impair your ability to drive any motorized vehicle, please stay out of the driver’s seat.
So far, from 8/14/2020 thru 8/27/2020, Troopers have accomplished the following:
Alaskans can help keep our roadways safe by not driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness. Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml.
Funding for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign was funded by grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
