Halibut Cove Woman Indicted on Federal Charges of Interfering with a Seaplane





ANCHORAGE – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a Homer woman

with attempted interference with the navigation of a seaplane and negligent operations of a vessel.

According to court documents, Marian Beck, 68, operated her vessel in a reckless manner as she

made several close passing maneuvers in front of a seaplane full of passengers while it was taxiing

out of the waterway. Beck is a licensed mariner and operates commercially in Halibut Cove and the

surrounding area.

The defendant was arraigned on February 3, 2023, before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew S.

Scoble. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 21 years in prison. A federal district court judge will

determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) with the help of the Alaska State Troopers (AST) are

investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Gavelek are

prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty

beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###



