





Dear friends,

Let me take this moment to wish you all a Happy Black History Month!

During the 2019 Legislative Session, SB40 established the month of February as Black History Month in Alaska. What an honor it is to have this recognition permanently in State Statues.

We celebrate this month by remembering the achievements and inventions of African Americans who made a difference in U.S history.

For example, Otis Boykin’s work on electrical resistors, made possible the steady workings of a variety of electronic devices. Variations of his resistor models are used around the world today in televisions, computers, and radios. Most notably, however, his work enabled control functions for the first successful implantable pacemaker.

I encourage everyone, regardless of heritage, to use this month as an opportunity to educate yourself and others about the vast history of the African diaspora.

Again, Happy Black History Month!

Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson