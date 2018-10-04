Happy PFD Day! Beware of Scams and be Cautious While Online Shopping.

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
It’s that time of year again when the State of Alaska bestows its annual payment to Alaskans. This week many of you will see a boost in your bank accounts courtesy of the Permanent Fund Dividend.
Before you start spending or allocating this October treat, we have safety tips and reminders so you won’t get tricked.
Scams
Online Shopping
General Tips
Reminder, if you see or hear anything suspicious, call 911 for emergencies and 311 for non-emergencies.
Happy PFD Day!