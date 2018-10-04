Happy PFD Day! Beware of Scams and be Cautious While Online Shopping.

Oct 4, 2018.

It’s that time of year again when the State of Alaska bestows its annual payment to Alaskans. This week many of you will see a boost in your bank accounts courtesy of the Permanent Fund Dividend.

Before you start spending or allocating this October treat, we have safety tips and reminders so you won’t get tricked.

Scams

  • Fake charity donation solicitations; research first
  • APD imposters scaring you to pay money or go to jail; we don’t call you for money
  • Be cautious when dealing with sellers outside the United States
  • If it seems too good to be true, it probably is

Online Shopping

  • Only use secure and reputable sites
  • Review your privacy and security settings before making a purchase
  • Credit card vs. debit card; use credit card

General Tips

  • Don’t leave anything in your vehicle of value; Lock-Remove-Conceal
  • Don’t cash your check and carry the cash on you
  • Don’t drink and drive

Reminder, if you see or hear anything suspicious, call 911 for emergencies and 311 for non-emergencies.

Happy PFD Day!

Related Articles:

State Capitol Building in Juneau. Image-State of AlaskaPublic Testimony to Protect the Permanent Fund Dividend in the Constitution Denied, Committee Hastily Adjourns This year, seventh grade Palmer Middle School student, Shania Sommer, announced this year's PFD amount. Image-State of AlaskaWalker-Mallott Administration Emphasize Importance of Permanent Fund for Posterity Alaska's Governor Walker. Image-State of AlaskaWalker-Mallott Administration Rolls out New Sustainable Alaska Plan Wad of Counterfeit Money, Drugs found inside Fairbanks Woman