Hat-Alutiiq Word of the Week

Hat — Saapeq; Slaapaq
Cuumi taaten angutet slaapamek aturtaallriit.—Before, old men used to wear hats.
In the historic era, Alutiiq seamstresses began making caps in Western styles. They transformed traditional materials like sealskin and animal intestine, into tricorn hats and workers’ caps popular in Europe. Some of these pieces may have been commissioned by Russian sailors as souvenirs. Others likely represent Alutiiq people incorporating new designs into the rich array of existing hat styles. This was not a new process. Before making hats inspired by European styles, Alutiiq people adopted woven spruce roots hats from their Łingit neighbors. These hats were shaped like those of the Łingit, but they featured Alutiiq-style decorations—embellishments of beads and dentalium shells, and paintings of animals and their inner human-like spirits.