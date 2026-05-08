Trump Admin Slammed for Yet Another Move to ‘Help Corporate Polluters’ Exploit Alaska







One critic called the transfer of 1.4 million acres a “massive giveaway to out-of-state corporations that don’t want to be burdened by the federal protections that safeguard our lands, waters, wildlife, and communities.”



Defenders of the planet took aim at President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday for transferring approximately 1.4 million acres of public lands along the Dalton Utility Corridor from the US Bureau of Land Management to the state of Alaska.

“This corridor encompasses some of Alaska’s most critical transportation and energy assets, including portions of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System corridor, the Dalton Highway, and proposed routes for the Ambler Road and Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects,” the US Department of the Interior noted in a statement, framing the move as part of DOI’s commitment to the Alaska Statehood Act, as well as orders issued by Trump and the agency’s secretary, Doug Burgum.

As Burgum and Republican Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy cheered the development on Wednesday, Andrea Feniger, director of the state’s Sierra Club chapter, declared that “this is less a transfer to Alaskans than a massive giveaway to out-of-state corporations that don’t want to be burdened by the federal protections that safeguard our lands, waters, wildlife, and communities.”

“Gov. Dunleavy has repeatedly shown he is more interested in helping the Trump administration and fossil fuel executives exploit Alaska than standing up for the people who actually live here,” Feniger said. “These companies will not be satisfied until every corner of our state is opened to industrial development and short-term profit, regardless of the permanent damage done to the wild places, subsistence traditions, and communities that make Alaska unique. Alaskans deserve leaders who will protect these lands for future generations, not politicians willing to hand them over to corporate polluters.”

Bloomberg reported that “Alaska’s acquisition along the highway north of Fairbanks is part of 2.1 million acres” that Burgum offered earlier this year, after revoking a pair of decades-old orders. In March, a coalition of environmental groups, including Trustees for Alaska, filed a federal lawsuit over the secretary “unlawfully removing federal protections.”

While Alaska filed a motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday, Bridget Psarianos, senior staff attorney at Trustees for Alaska, told Bloomberg that the land transfer is illegal. She also said that “the interior secretary broke the law when removing federal protections for over 2 million acres of public lands in February without hearings in local communities, without a public comment period, and without addressing that decision’s impacts on land, water, and subsistence users.”

Other groups supporting that suit include the Alaska Wilderness League, Center for Biological Diversity, National Parks Conservation Association, and Sierra Club, whose director of conservation, Dan Ritzman, condemned Wednesday’s transfer.

“This action will only help corporate polluters transform Alaska into an industrial wasteland—destroying irreplaceable landscapes for the sake of expanding the portfolios of mining and oil and gas companies that will never have to live with the consequences of this destruction,” Ritzman stressed. “This decision completely ignores the wishes of local communities and tribes that depend upon these untouched areas for their livelihoods, cultures, and regional identities.”

“Alaska is home to some of the country’s last true wild places, and projects like Alaska LNG and the Ambler Road threaten irreversible damage to these precious landscapes, the wildlife that depend on them, and the communities that have stewarded them for generations,” he added. “These lands belong to all Americans, not corporate special interests looking to exploit them for short-term profit. We are fighting this in court and will continue opposing any other attempts to sacrifice Alaska’s public lands for the benefit of polluters and extractive industries.”

Rebecca Noblin, an Alaska senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, similarly told E&E News that “handing this incredible stretch of federal public lands over to the state puts the communities, fish, and wildlife who live there in danger.”

“Alaska officials envision bulldozing the area for a private industrial mining road and the LNG pipeline boondoggle,” Noblin said. “We’re fighting this transfer of our federal public lands in court, and we’ll keep standing up for Alaska’s wild places.”

Climate and conservation groups have also recently sounded the alarm about Interior’s forthcoming fossil fuel lease sale for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s Coastal Plain, and warned—in the words of Kristen Monsell, the oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity—that that Trump’s “ridiculously reckless” plan to dramatically expand offshore drilling, including near Alaska, “could cause thousands of new oil spills, threatening almost every US coast.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.