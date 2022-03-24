Hatchery Visitor Centers to Reopen





(Statewide) – After an extended closure period, ADF&G announced that both the Ship Creek Fisheries Center, located at the William Jack Hernandez Sport Fish Hatchery in Anchorage, and the Tanana Valley Fisheries Center, located at the Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery in Fairbanks, will be reopening to the public this spring.

The doors of the Ship Creek Fisheries Center will open on Tuesday, April 5th, and will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning in May, the facility will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and those hours will continue throughout the summer. Tours will be accommodated again starting in May on a limited basis- please visit our website for more information on booking tours.

The Tanana Valley Fisheries Center in Fairbanks will reopen to the public on Monday, May 9th, and will remain open on a schedule of Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are so excited to reopen both facilities for the summer of 2022!” Molly McCarthy-Cunfer, the Fisheries Centers’ supervisor said. “Visitors will find interpretive displays, information on hatchery operations, aquariums, and educational videos. We hope to have both facilities staffed by the opening dates so visitors can interact with not only the exhibits but also a Department of Fish and Game staff member”. If you are interested in being one of our staff members, please check out our Anchorage and Fairbanks positions on Workplace Alaska.





