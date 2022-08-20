Hawaiian Woman Killed in Head-On Parks Highway Collision Thursday





Troopers with the Bureau of Highway Patrol report that they are still investigating the fatal collision between an SUV and a motorhome at mile 94 of the Parks Highway that took the life of a Hawaiian woman on Thursday morning.

According to the report from AST, troopers and first responders went to the scene of the crash near Willow at 9:05 am on Thursday after notification of a head-on collision. Upon arrival authorities declared the victim, identified as Renee Noble, deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation by the Bureau of Highway Patrol showed that the driver of the Ford SUV crossed over the centerline and collided head-on with the motorhome.

While the driver and only occupant of the SUV, Renee Noble, died at the scene, the driver of the motorhome was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The highway was closed down for approximately three hours as the scene was cleared and BHP investigated the accident.

Noble’s next of kin has been notified of the incidents.



