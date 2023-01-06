Hawaii’s Kilauea Erupts Again





Last month, officials said activity at the Hawaiian volcano Kilauea had stopped.

That changed Thursday when officials at the U.S. Geological Survey said Kilauea had erupted again and posted photographs of the lava flow at the volcano’s summit.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said late Thursday, “Kīlauea’s volcano alert level and aviation color code will remain at WARNING/RED as this eruption and associated hazards are evaluated overnight.”

Ken Hon, a scientist at the observatory, told KITV television Thursday that he expected the lava to “taper off’ in the next 24-48 hours.

Source: VOA



