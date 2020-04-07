Health Alert 011 – Safety Guidelines for Religious Services

However, the following practices will be allowed for places of worship, including churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other similar religious facilities of any faith:
Live-streaming of religious services at their place of worship (absent the congregation) is allowed under the following conditions:
Minimum number of necessary personnel to be used.
No group larger than 10 is allowed.
Social distancing of six feet or more to be used.
If singing or projecting of voice, then minimum of 10 feet between each person.
Non-speaking, technical assistance personnel to wear cloth face coverings.
Drive-in religious services: Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other similar religious facilities of any faith may conduct “drive-in” services, where participants gather in their vehicles near the religious facility and participate in the service together by remote means, subject to the following requirements, which are intended to protect public health, safety and welfare:
Participants may leave their homes to travel by vehicle to and from the religious facility, and must remain in their vehicle at all times.
Only household members are allowed in each vehicle.
Vehicles must be parked with six feet of separation between vehicles.
This will be ensured by clearly marked parking stalls or directed by parking lot staff wearing reflective clothing and face coverings.
Participants may not interact physically with clergy, staff or participants in other vehicles. This includes, but is not limited to, collecting donations by basket or plate.
Social distancing of six feet or more to be used.
If singing or projecting of voice, then a minimum of 10 feet between each person.
Easter basket assembly:
Faith-based groups may assemble and distribute Easter baskets under the following conditions:
Anyone assisting with basket assembly or distribution must be screened and not allowed to participate if they meet any of the following criteria: a) have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of respiratory infection; b) have a history of out-of-state travel within the past 14 days, or c) have a history of close contact to a person with COVID-19 or an undiagnosed respiratory infection in the past 14 days.
No gathering may be of more than 10 people and a minimum of six feet must be between every person included in assembly and distribution of baskets.
Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds prior to and after handling baskets or basket contents.
Maintain at least six feet or more distance from people other than household members.
Wear a cloth face covering when around people other than household members.