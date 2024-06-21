Health, food preservation workshops planned for Southeast Alaska





A University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service agent will travel by boat to nine communities in Southeast Alaska to teach classes on healthy living, food safety and food preservation.

Sarah Lewis, the service’s Juneau-based health, home and family development agent, will head out on her family’s boat, the Pacific Sapphire, in July.

She will visit Whale Pass on July 6; Thorne Bay on July 8; Ketchikan from July 12-14; Metlakatla from July 16-18; Meyers Chuck on July 20; Wrangell on July 28-29; Petersburg on July 31-Aug. 1; Kake on Aug. 3-4; and Tenakee Springs on Aug. 8.

Lewis will teach classes on food safety and preservation, healthy homes, and healthy eating. She will also give away free publications and test pressure canner dial gauges in each community.

Lewis will also be at the Southeast Alaska State Fair in Haines on July 25-26.

This is the fourth time Lewis has visited remote Southeast Alaska communities by boat. She said it is more time- and cost-effective than traveling by ferry or plane, so she can visit more locations.

Many of the activities are free; others have a small fee. Visit https://bit.ly/SoutheastCES2024 for schedules and registration links.

For more information, contact Lewis at sarah.lewis@alaska.edu, 907-455-2010. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Lewis.

