Health Policy Fellowship for Native Youth

HEALTH POLICY FELLOWSHIP
Applications are NOW OPEN!
Growing the Next Generation of Indian Health Advocates
The National Indian Health Board (NIHB) Health Policy Fellowship is a year-long program for Native youth 18-24 years old who are interested in making a difference in the health of their communities.
Health Policy Fellows:
Opportunities to Grow
Health Policy Fellows meet in-person 3 times and receive virtual trainings to strengthen their leadership skills and ability to effectively advocate for their communities.
NIHB covers Fellows’ travel for all in-person meetings. We also provide free opportunities for professional development to current and past Fellows.
Application
Click here.
To learn more
Click here.
Got Questions?
Contact NIHB’s Native Youth Engagement Manager, Dr. Wendee Gardner at wgardner@nihb.org or (202) 548-7297.
Stay ConnectedFollow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Please share this information far and wide! Thank you, Wendee
Dr. Wendee Gardner, DPT, MPH
Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians
Native Youth Engagement Manager
National Indian Health Board
910 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Email: wgardner@nihb.org
Phone: 202-548-7297
Fax: 202-507-4071