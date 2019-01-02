Health Policy Fellowship for Native Youth

Jan 2, 2019.

 

HEALTH POLICY FELLOWSHIP

Applications are NOW OPEN!

Growing the Next Generation of Indian Health Advocates

The National Indian Health Board (NIHB) Health Policy Fellowship is a year-long program for Native youth 18-24 years old who are interested in making a difference in the health of their communities.

Health Policy Fellows:

  • Work with Tribal leadership to identify one priority health issue
  • Learn how to analyze policy in their issue area
  • Create informed recommendations, and
  • Advocate for change

Opportunities to Grow

Health Policy Fellows meet in-person 3 times and receive virtual trainings to strengthen their leadership skills and ability to effectively advocate for their communities.

NIHB covers Fellows’ travel for all in-person meetings. We also provide free opportunities for professional development to current and past Fellows.

Application

Click here.

To learn more

Click here.

Got Questions?

Contact NIHB’s Native Youth Engagement Manager, Dr. Wendee Gardner at wgardner@nihb.org or (202) 548-7297.

Please share this information far and wide!

