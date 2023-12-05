Healy Lake Man Missing, His ATV Found Submerged in Tanana River





Troopers report that an ATV rider from Healy Lake was missing after heading to the Healy Lake Access Road over the weekend.

According to the report that went into AST at 1:30 pm on Sunday, Brian Erickson, age 40 of Healy Lake, had left the village on the lake at 4 pm on Saturday traveling to the Healy Lake Winter Road access. He was expected at his destination at approximately 6 pm but never arrived.

Troopers received a report from a pilot flying in the area that what appeared to be an ATV side-by-side submerged on the Tanana River in the area where Erickson would have been traveling.

Wildlife Troopers immediately responded to the location on the ground and via helicopter but failed to locate the rider.

No additional information has been found in the continuing search.



