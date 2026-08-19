Healy Man Arrested for DUI and Assault on an Officer











On Monday at approximately 4:15 pm, Soldotna Troopers responded to a report of an active disturbance involving 46-year-old Clint Robert Healy of Soldotna.

The initial report indicated Healy was intoxicated and had almost crashed his vehicle into a motor home that was occupied at the time.

Following the near collision, Healy reportedly approached the motor home and began aggressively beating on the door, causing damage to the vehicle.

Healy left the area before Troopers arrived. A responding Trooper subsequently located Healy’s vehicle near milepost 101 of the Sterling Highway and conducted a traffic stop.

During the contact, Healy immediately became aggressive and physically resisted the Trooper, resulting in an altercation during which Healy assaulted the Trooper.

Healy was ultimately taken into custody and arrested for DUI, Assault II (on a Trooper), Assault III, Assault IV, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass, and Criminal Mischief.

Healy was transported to and remanded at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility, where he was held without bail pending arraignment.