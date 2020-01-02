Healy Man Dies from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Alaska Native News on Jan 2, 2020.

On December 31st, Troopers responded to a Healy address along the Parks Highway after receiving a call from a person at that location reporting a deceased individual.

The caller, a neighbor, reported that they had found 45-year-old Jason Edwards shot to death in the victim’s yard.

When troopers arrived and initiated an investigation, it was determined that Edwards had taken his own life with a firearm. His next of kin were notified and his body was turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

The investigation continues.