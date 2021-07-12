HELO 2 Transports Downed Pilot to Fairbanks from Elliott Highway Crash Site







Troopers, after being notified of a downed single-engine aircraft northwest of the Elliott Highway at 1:19 pm on Sunday, launched HELO 2 and responded to the scene.

When troopers arrived 9 miles to the northwest of mile 131 of the highway they made contact with the pilot who was the only occupant and were informed that he did not require immediate medical assistance.

HELO 2 transported the pilot to Fairbanks where he again declined any medical care.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash. The cause of the crash has not been determined as yet.





