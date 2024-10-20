‘He’s Not Kidding,’ Advocates Warn as Trump Threatens to Defund Schools for Teaching US History





The Republican presidential nominee is threatening funding if teachers “don’t teach what he wants,” said one teachers union leader. “That’s indoctrination and it’s dangerous.”

Education advocates implored voters to take Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s latest comments on public schools on Friday after his appearance on the Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends,” where he explained how he would punish schools that teach students accurate U.S. history, including about slavery and racism in the country.

Trump was asked by a viewer who called into the show how he would help students who don’t want to attend their local public schools, and said he plans to “let the states run the schools” to allow for more “school choice.”

“We’re gonna take the Department of Education, we’re gonna close it,” said the former president, explaining that each state would govern educational policy without federal input—a promise of the right-wing policy agenda, Project 2025, that was co-authored by hundreds of former Trump administration staffers.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade said the plan was concerning only because it could allow a “liberal city” or state to decide that schools would teach that the country was “built off the backs of slaves on stolen land, and that curriculum comes in.”

“Then we don’t send them money,” replied Trump.

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) warned, “He’s not kidding,” pointing to Project 2025, which calls to reduce the role the federal government to “that of a statistics-gathering agency that disseminates information to the states.”

“It’s in his Project 2025 plan: Trump wants to defund public schools,” said the labor union.

The federal government provides public schools with about 13.6% of the funding for public K-12 education. The loss of federal funds could particularly affect schools in low-income communities, resulting in school closures, teacher layoffs, and fewer classroom resources.

Trump’s comments touched on the “culture war” promoted by the Republican Party in recent years regarding what they have claimed is the teaching of “critical race theory” (CRT) in public schools. The concept holds that race is a social construct and racism is carried out by legal systems and institutions, through policies like redlining and harsh criminal sentencing laws.

The focus on CRT has resulted in attacks on all “culturally relevant teaching” that takes the experiences of people of color into account and all teachings about the history of the U.S.—particularly about the enslavement of Black people for hundreds of years, Jim Crow laws, the contributions made by racial minorities, and the civil rights movement.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), said educators’ goal is to “teach students how to think, not what to think”—contrary to right-wing claims that the left aims to “indoctrinate” students.

Trump, she said, is “threatening funding if they don’t teach what he wants. That’s indoctrination and it’s dangerous. Our kids deserve better.”

Trump is not alone among Republicans in his calls to defund public education. As the Daily Montananreported this week, GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, a multimillionaire who is running to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mt.) and is leading in recent polls, has spoken about throwing the Department of Education “in the trash can.”

Federal funding accounts for 12% of per-student spending in Montana, where nearly 90% of children attend public schools. The state gets $40 million alone to support students with disabilities.

“Fairly significant harm would be implemented in Montana’s public schools if we suddenly snapped our fingers and said, ‘No more federal funding of education,'” Lance Melton, head of the Montana School Boards Association, told the Daily Montanan.

Lauren Miller, acting communications director for the AFL-CIO, said the former president’s comments on Friday fit “a pattern” evident in numerous policies outlined by Trump and Project 2025.

“He’ll defund public schools if they don’t obey him,” said Miller. “He’ll fire government workers if they don’t obey him. He’ll gut the Department of Justice if they don’t obey him. He’ll deny FEMA funding to states if they don’t obey him.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



