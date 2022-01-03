High Winds Blow Over Semi with Trailer on the Glenn Highway Sunday Afternoon, Cleanupnot Expected Until Monday Morning

Alaska State Troopers in Palmer, at 2 pm on Sunday released an advisory for the driving public of a semi-tractor with a 40-foot trailer that has rolled at the Glenn Highway/Parks Highway interchange.

They are advising drivers to use extreme caution when using the northbound Palmer Exit where the vehicle came to rest.

Troopers say that high winds toppled the large vehicle and blew it across the lane of travel and it came to rest in the left lane at the Palmer  Exit immediately after the overpass.

AST says those high winds are inhibiting removal of the vehicle and expect the lane to remain blocked until sometime Monday morning when the winds begin to subside.


