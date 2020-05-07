Hit and Run Driver Apprehended after Second Collision on Tuesday Evening

Alaska Native News on May 7, 2020.

Anchorage police report that with the assistance of the victim of a hit and run they were able to apprehend the suspect after additional collisions on Tuesday night.

APD received a call reporting a hit and run on International Airport Road at 7:01 pm on Tuesday perpetrated by the driver of a silver 2002 GMC Sierra who was later identified as 57-year-old Todd M. Masters. The victim said he was at a red light at Arctic Boulevard when Masters ran into the back of his white 2017 Chevy. Instead of stopping at the scene, the suspect drove away without making contact with the victim who suffered minor injuries.

The victim began tailing the suspect at a safe distance while talking with Anchorage Dispatch and following their instructions, all the while keeping APD informed of the suspect’s location. He also informed police that the hit and run suspect appeared to be intoxicated.

Patrol officers and Community Action Police, with the victim’s assistance, caught up to Masters at 76th Avenue and Nathan. Three patrol vehicles, with lights flashing, attempted a traffic stop but, while Masters initially appeared to slow, accelerated away. As the patrol vehicles attempted to block Masters, he abruptly turned into a parking lot and intentionally rammed into the CAP vehicle. But, police were successful in blocking Masters in. Masters complied and was detained. Suspecting impairment, officers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and was initially charged with OUI and transported to the Anchorage Correctional Facility. But, when Masters was administered a breathalyzer, the suspect showed no alcohol in his system. Police obtained a search warrant and Master’s blood was drawn.







Inside of Master’s vehicle, officers saw two baggies in plain sight that appeared to contain drugs and so the vehicle was impounded as evidence and requested a search warrant for a further search of the vehicle.

Masters was charged with Reckless Driving, OUI, Assault II, Assault III, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Fail to Stop I, Criminal Mischief III, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V.

The victim, who suffered injuries at the initial collision scene declined to be transported to the hospital and instead stated he would independently seek medical assistance.