Hit and Run Driver in Fatal Old Seward Highway Incident Charged with Manslaughter





Anchorage police have divulged the name of the pedestrian that was fatally struck in a hit-and-run that occurred during the early morning hours on Sunday as 30-year-old Brian Pederson.

Patrol officers responded to the scene of the incident after receiving a report of a possible body in the roadway on the Old Seward Highway near Industry Way at 3:42 am. When they arrived, they found Pederson dead and quickly determined that he was the victim of a hit-and-run. The Major Collision Investigations Unit arrived, shut down roadways in the area, and processed the scene. One piece of evidence found was the license plate from the suspect vehicle.

The plate was determined to belong to a vehicle owned by 29-year-old Marsean L. Hadley. Investigators did a follow-up and went to Hadley’s residence. While there, Hadley drove up to the residence in the suspect vehicle. Officers immediately saw that he was suffering from impairment and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. When he failed testing he was charged with DUI and transported to the Anchorage Correctional Complex. Once there, a breath sample was taken that showed a breath alcohol content of more than one and a half times the legal limit.

Ultimately, Hadley was charged with Manslaughter, DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Failure to Render Aid.



