Holy Cross Barricade Ends with Death of Homicide Suspect Dead of Apparent Gunshot Wound







The stand-off between homicide suspect, 34-year-old Devyn Walker, and the Alaska State Trooper Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), ended less than optimally, when SERT made entry, searched the Holy Cross home only to find the suspect dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Walker’s remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy. Troopers divulged that an officer discharged his weapon during the incident, whether that discharge was responsible for Walker’s death is unknown at this time.

At 6:36 pm on Tuesday evening, Aniak-based troopers were alerted to a disturbance in the small community of Holy Cross and troopers from Bethel deployed to the scene via state aircraft. Upon arrival, troopers were able to confirm one person, 71-year-old Alden Gerald Walker Sr, the suspect’s father, deceased in a boat. They also found that D. Walker was armed and had barricaded himself in their home.

Crisis Negotiators began negotiations with Walker at approximately 9:30 pm. During those negotiations, Walker discharged his weapon in the direction of a trooper. That trooper was not injured.

SERT was called in and the Alaska Bureau of Investigations arrived on Wednesday and crime scene technicians processed the homicide scene.

Entry was made into the Walker home almost a full day from when the barricade began.

Once the Alaska Bureau of Investigations completes its investigation of the barricade incident and the shooting death of D Walker, their investigation will be reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions. Troopers say, “The name of the trooper that discharged their service weapon will be released after 72 hours per department policy.”

Next of kin for both individuals have been notified.