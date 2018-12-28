Home Explodes, Closes Sterling Highway North of Homer

Alaska Native News Dec 28, 2018.

The Sterling Highway was closed down for several hours after an explosion at mile 166 of the Sterling Highway near Diamond Ridge at approximately 10 pm on Thursday night.

Alaska State troopers began receiving reports of an explosion and damage at 10:06 pm and responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found that a two-story house at that location had experienced a massive explosion thought to have been caused by a gas leak.

The home, which was unoccupied at the time of the incident, was completely destroyed in the explosion. The roof of the multi-story building was blown off and flew approximately 150-200 feet across the highway.

Multiple residents in the area called in to report damage to their homes, although no injuries were reported.

Kachemak Emergency Services and the Homer and Anchor Point Fire Departments also responded to the scene.







The highway was closed off immediately following the response and Enstar and Homer Electric responded to secure utilities.

The homeowner, who was out-of-town was contacted and informed of the incident.

The highway was re-opened at 4:25 am on Friday morning.