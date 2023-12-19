Home Invasion Suspect Shot and Killed in Wasilla Home Sunday





At 9 am on Sunday, AST was alerted to a home invasion with shots fired at a Wasilla residence, and along with EMS, responded to the scene.

When they arrived at the address, they observed an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were administered, but ultimately, the suspect, now identified as Justice Beaudoin-Martinez, age 22 of Houston, was declared deceased at the scene.

An investigation was initiated and found that the homeowners, husband and wife, discovered the suspect in their home on Sunday morning. The husband and Martinez got into an altercation and Martinez stabbed the homeowner in the arm. The wife retrieved a firearm and discharged it once in the defense of her husband.

The on-scene investigation would determine that the act was an act of self-defense and was justified.

The husband was taken to the hospital and treatment would be administered for the non-fatal stab wound.

The suspect’s next of kin were notified of his death.



