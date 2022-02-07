Homer Driver Suffers Medical Issue, Crashes, Dies on East End Road





Alaska Wildlife Troopers based in Anchor Point responded to a single-vehicle crash on East End Road on the south Kenai Peninsula and responded to the scene at 3:12 pm on Sunday afternoon.

The investigation found that 65-year-old Homer resident Kenneth Hahn was driving toward Homer, when he suffered a medical issue and consequently, left the roadway and crashed into the ditch.

Hahn was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Hahn was declared deceased at the scene and his next of kin were notified of the incident.





