Homer Homicide Suspect Sarah Dayan Indicted on Murder Charges in Death of Keith Huss

Alaska Native News on Oct 20, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers announced on their dispatch Monday that an Anchorage Grand Jury has indicted 35-year-old Sarah Dayan of Homer for Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Second Degree (Intend Serious Injury), Murder in the Second Degree (Extreme Indifference), Vehicle theft in the First Degree x2, and Tampering with Physical Evidence on Thursday of last week.

AST opened an investigation into the death of 57-year-old Keith Huss after they responded to a pull-out at mile 68.5 of the Seward Highway just after midnight on September 29th.

Dayan was soon developed as a suspect and soon AST received several calls reporting that she had been seen in Seward. But before authorities could make contact, Dayan stole a vehicle and drove it to a parking area at the foot of Mount Marathon where she made contact with the driver of a van also parked there. After the arrival of Troopers, Seward Police Department, US Park Police and US Forest Service personnel, the van driver safely exited his vehicle, and Dayan was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to a local Seward hospital for injuries she claimed to have sustained prior to AST contact. Following her release, she was interviewed by investigators, charged, and transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai.







The investigation found that the afternoon prior to his death, Huss had gone to the Wildwood Facility and picked up Dayan as her third-party custodian. Just hours later he would be discovered shot to death at the Seward Highway pull-out location.

Vinelink shows Dayan remains at the Wildwood facility with her bail set at $600,000.